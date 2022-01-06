From unpublished images posted on the Net it can be deduced that in the famous Suzuka clash the trajectory set by the French was not a simple maneuver to close the curve. Doubts also about the possibility of the Brazilian to close the overtaking correctly

It is one of the most famous accidents in F1 history, fortunately bloodless and without physical consequences for the drivers, but with enormous effects for the outcome of the 1989 World Championship: we are talking about the clash between Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna in Suzuka, Japan. The McLarens of the two champions came into contact and while Prost retired, the Brazilian was instead pushed on the track by the stewards (for this he was disqualified) going to win the race, before the penalty that ousted him from the order of arrival and in fact he gave the title to his French rival.

Front view – A video published online sheds new light on the dynamics of the impact that took place on lap 47 at the entrance to the last chicane, the one that precedes the finish straight. The view is in fact front and allows you to better appreciate the trajectory of the two McLarens fighting for the title. Prost was in first position after the pit stop, he was managing the race and Senna, second in the standings but with the possibility of becoming champion in case of victory at Suzuka and in the last race in Australia, he played it all, giving life to a spectacular comeback.

Alain’s trajectory – On lap 47 the attack: Senna went out very fast in the penultimate straight, got in the wake of Prost, joined him on the inside and then was hit by the Frenchman, who regardless closed the trajectory to the right. Deliberate closure to seek the retirement of both (Prost was leading in the standings)? Right of way of who is in front? Too optimistic insertion of Senna? The debate flared up and we are still divided today. But as you can see in the video we post to you, you can see how Alain’s McLaren begins its closing to the right by setting a trajectory that would lead him into the grass, or at least decidedly on the curb. By supporting the thesis of an anticipated and deliberate closure of the trajectory to do damage to the Brazilian.

Two samples, two spots – It must be said that it is not even entirely clear whether Senna would have closed the overtaking maneuver, remaining in the correct trajectory. But Prost’s turn, seen from that perspective, is definitely investigative. Senna, as is well known, managed to restart with a damaged front wing, returned to the pits, replaced it and went to take back the Benetton of our Alessandro Nannini. He won the race, but was disqualified because in the restart he got help from the race marshals, prohibited by the regulation. The Brazilian took the title with the interests the following year, when, also in Suzuka, he rammed Prost’s Ferrari at the start. In this case the double withdrew favored him who graduated as champion. Two great riders, but now it can be said without fear: a bad stain on those two titles of both.

