Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that it had conducted 230,728 new examinations, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection, counting and isolating cases infected with the emerging coronavirus and those in contact with them. The intensification of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1989 new cases of the virus. For a total of 576,947 registered cases.

The ministry also announced the death of three people as a result of the repercussions of the infection, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1689 cases.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 1960 new cases of people infected with the virus

Thus, the total number of recovery cases is 556 thousand and 549 cases. The Ministry announced the provision of 88,204 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine. Thus, the total doses that were provided until yesterday reached 13 million and 154 thousand and 465 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution increased to 133.00 doses per 100 people.



