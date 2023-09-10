Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/10/2023 – 5:11

On September 10, 1987, the 8 pm newscast in Germany was presented for the last time by Karl-Heinz Köpcke. At the age of 64, the synonym for prime-time news on German television was retiring. Karl-Heinz Köpcke, an elegant gentleman with a baritone voice, was welcome in German homes for more than five thousand nights, or around 75 thousand minutes of transmission. An admirable feat: an entire nation showered him with titles like “Mr. Tagesschau” (the name of the news program), “Mr. Nazionale” and even “Mr. Germany”.

For 28 years, he set standards for the delivery and presentation of television news. With his charisma, Köpcke always guaranteed high ratings and, night after night, he kept millions of viewers glued to the small screen.

Devoted fans

Every day, the presenter, originally from Hamburg, received mountains of fan mail. And the ladies weren’t content with sending roses and slippers: some even sent the keys to their own house.

When, in 1964, Karl-Heinz Köpcke was appointed chief announcer of the Tagesschau, he was already the best-known face on the public TV broadcaster ARD: it could be said that he was the country’s first “electronic personality”, as his success had been achieved exclusively through television cameras. And this at a time when most Germans did not even have such a device.

The fascination with Köpcke was enormous. His voice, firm and calm, allowed few “slips”. He put the news, not the personality, in the foreground. Instead of practically attacking the viewer, like his older colleagues, he introduced a way of speaking softly, as in a friendly dialogue, showing a new orientation for announcers to follow.

Official voice

His voice, at once melodious and sonorous, gave the news an almost unofficial character: what Karl-Heinz Köpcke announced was accepted as the purest expression of the truth. This resulted in much of the public taking him simply as a government spokesman, no matter who was in power. Much to the annoyance of its editors.

On September 10, 1987, Köpcke went on air for the last time with “his Tagesschau”. The reason for her withdrawal was the launch of the news program “Tagesthemen”, which will air a little later. Relegated to a secondary role in the new newspaper, Köpcke felt degraded to a mere “news reader”.

Unfortunately, the former announcer was unable to enjoy his retirement: his doctor diagnosed him with cancer two and a half months after his departure. Köpcke passed away the day before his 69th birthday.

______________

