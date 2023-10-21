Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 10/21/2023 – 5:15

On October 21, 1985, German writer and journalist Günter Wallraff released the book “Cabeça de Turco”, in which he described the difficulties faced by foreign labor in Germany. “Strong foreigner seeks employment. It can be hard, dirty, poorly paid work.” With this announcement, published in several German newspapers in March 1983, journalist Günter Wallraff began an investigation that would shake Germany.

It was the beginning of the long report published in the book Cabeça de Turco, in 1985. Disguised as a Turk, Wallraff felt firsthand and bluntly denounced the discrimination against immigrants in everyday German life.

The author described in detail what he experienced, under the pseudonym Ali, in a labor mediation company, at the metallurgy Thyssen and at a McDonald’s restaurant.

He descended into the underworld of German society to denounce the brutal working hours of 16 to 24 hours a day imposed on foreigners at the time, the inhumane treatment given to manual and low-skilled workers and the lack of safety in workplaces, especially for blue-collar workers. Turks.

Ignored by mother

His disguise was so perfect that Wallraff was not even recognized by his mother. The result was a “bomb book”, which sold more than a million copies in the first six weeks after its release. The German Public Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation against the Thyssen group, triggering a veritable avalanche of lawsuits against companies that discriminated against or mistreated immigrants.

At the time of its release, Cabeça de Turco was considered “the best German post-war book”. The book was not only an unprecedented sales success but also had consequences in several European countries. At Wallraff’s suggestion, French journalists wrote a similar work, denouncing racism against Arab workers in France. The same investigative line guided a publication on the situation of foreign labor in the Netherlands.

Reports of regional effect

In Denmark, Parliament created a commission to investigate the situation of foreigners in the country, which led to a series of transformations. This was what the author hoped would also happen in Germany. “But here, the complaints only had a regional effect. Through personal commitment, the Secretary for Labor and Social Assistance of North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, discovered dozens or hundreds of serious cases of discrimination. Perhaps it would be necessary to publish one such work per year”, comments the journalist.

The method of journalistic investigation used by Wallraff was criticized from the beginning. Many opponents or denounced companies – such as Thyssen and McDonald’s – even faced him in court, but, with rare exceptions, the author emerged victorious in the proceedings. Since the publication of Cabeça de Turco, the name Günter Wallraff has been synonymous with investigative journalism in Germany.

One of the precursors of the Turk’s Head style was the English writer Graham Greene (1904–91). In the chronicle “Tocando Realejo” (1928), in which he recounts his wandering through Hertfordshire disguised as a beggar, he made a kind of anticipation of the journalism practiced by Wallraff.

Before the publication of the German book, Brazilian journalist José Hamilton Ribeiro had already used the disguise technique to reveal the reality of the workers at ABC São Paulo, in reports for Realidade magazine.