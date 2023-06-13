Berlusconi and F1: a half-blossomed relationship

‘Panem et circenses’, it was said in ancient Rome, a ‘proverb’ used to underline how fundamental it was at a political and demagogic level for those who reigned to satisfy the plebs in a primary need, food, but also under another aspect, that of entertainment. Silvio Berlusconi he climbed the steps of Italian entrepreneurship and politics by following this simple motto and to do so he obviously used sport to create consensus around his figure.

The purchase of Milan brought to a splendor and splendor that lasted at least twenty years in which successes in Italy and in Europe flocked is the most tangible proof of this, but football was not the only sporting ‘lock pick’ taken into consideration by Silvio Berlusconi, the which he had also probed F1 before choosing the ball.

Seine on the ‘Five’

As reported by Leo Turrini in his blog, in fact, in 1985 Silvio Berlusconi called Oscar Orefici who directed the Grand Prix broadcast dedicated to engines for Fininvest. “Ferrari no longer wins, I thought I could create a Formula 1 team. Let’s call it Five, let’s take that young Brazilian driver who is now at Lotus, what’s his name, Senna and have fun and while we’re at it, let’s take the television rights of the Grands Prix for Canale 5″, the words spoken to Orefici.

This was Berlusconi’s plan, who certainly had a nose for business and was also keen on sport. An evaluation was made, but in the end the Milan option prevailed. However, Berlusconi managed to complete the project linked to the acquisition of the F1 rights, obtained starting from 1991 and maintained until 1996 before the return of the Circus on Rai.