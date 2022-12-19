On December 19, 1984, after long negotiations, the then Prime Ministers of China, Zhao Ziyang, and of the United Kingdom, Margaret Thatcher, reached an agreement on the return of Hong Kong to China. . They just waited patiently for time to pass. They always seemed to know, for 156 years, that Hong Kong was and would remain Chinese territory. The Chinese never forgot the humiliation they experienced when, as a result of the first Opium War in 1842, the Chinese emperor was forced to sign the agreement transferring Hong Kong “forever” to Queen Victoria’s overseas domain.

At that time, however, the territory bore no resemblance to what it is today. The then British Foreign Minister, Lord Palmerstone, even conceptualized it as an infertile island with few houses. In 1860, England dictated to China the renunciation of the Kowloon region. And, in 1898, London also secured the New Territories, an agricultural region around Hong Kong, to guarantee the supply of the colony.

The “lease” agreement imposed by the United Kingdom provided for the return of Hong Kong in 99 years (ie 1997). London, however, never paid China a penny. The communists themselves seemed to accept that their former territory would become a center of consumption and capitalism. As long as the British maintained peace and order, without awakening democratic interests in the local population, the Hong Hong capitalist system was accepted by China as the goose that lays the golden eggs.

The Return Treaty

There were no revolutionary reactions even when the Cultural Revolution began to reverberate in the British colony, in 1967. The feared “phone call from Beijing”, as it was described – not only theoretically – the possibility of Beijing intervening at any time, ended up never happening.

History took a new turn in September 1982, during Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s visit to Beijing. The “Iron Lady” found in Deng Xiaoping an interlocutor at the height of determination. He rejected their claims of sovereign rights, moral responsibility, treaties, liberty.

Thatcher went home angry, even depressed, in her own words. Two years later, she returned to China to sign the Return Treaty, drawn up by experts from both sides. On December 19, 1984, then, the fate of Hong Kong was sealed, which would return to Chinese sovereignty on July 1, 1997.

The United Kingdom, the “mother” of democracy, had failed: it was obliged to hand over the fillet of capitalism to the communist system. Hong Kong’s 6.3 million people had not been asked about their preferences. The economic system and standard of living could be maintained for 50 years from the date of handover, and the administrative part was left to Hong Kong itself.

Not only was the devolution of a colony an unprecedented fact in history. Also the concept of a territory of two systems, with economic and social policies at the same time capitalist and communist, in the same country.