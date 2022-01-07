A spy satellite from the former Soviet Union re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere on the night of last Monday, 3, and was seen over the southern region of Brazil. According to netizens, it was possible to see a large ball of fire slowly passing through the sky of Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, as well as some regions of Uruguay.

The fall happened around 9:00 pm and was spotted by the cameras of the Brazilian Meteorological Observation Network, of the collaborative project Exoss and Clima Ao Vivo, of meteorological monitoring.

Used by Soviet Union military intelligence during the Cold War, the satellite was launched on January 20, 1983, at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Russia. Its entry into the Earth’s atmosphere was already expected, as the material was already deteriorating and was considered space waste.

The passage of Cosmos 1437 through the Brazilian sky lasted about 30 seconds. Despite having caused a scare in Internet users who believed it was a meteor, the re-entry of Cosmos 1437 did not pose any risks. According to experts, much of the material breaks apart easily due to heat and pressure, making it difficult for pieces of satellite to fall to the ground.

