For those who are a fan of classic cars, the month of January can offer a great opportunity to buy: a 1982 Ford Bronco with only 5 thousand km covered.

The vehicle will be auctioned on the website Mecum Auctions and bids must start at US$60 thousand (R$337 thousand) and reach close to US$80 thousand (R$450 thousand).

The model stayed with the first owner until 2018, stored in an airplane hangar and was very well preserved. It has 3500 miles (5632 kilometers) rounded, power steering, air conditioning, chrome bumpers and original tires.

The engine is a 5.8 V-8 with automatic transmission and can reach up to 158 hp of power.

Its interior is also noteworthy with a Wimbledon bench in Nutmeg (nutmeg) color. It also features tinted glass, lighter and AM/FM radio, and cast aluminum wheels.

For more details on the car, access the auctioneer’s website here.

