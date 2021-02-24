Narita Boy comes out 30th March on PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. The game is playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S via backwards compatibility.

Studio Koba’s eye-catching side-scroller is also in Xbox Game Pass for PC and console on release day. Here’s the latest trailer:

The narrative-driven “RetroVania” adventure is inspired by the electronic pop culture of the 1980s, with a synthwave soundtrack and neo-retro aesthetic.

You’re sucked into the Digital Kingdom to fight for its freedom and for the memories of its human creator, a bit like Tron!