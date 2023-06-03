It’s a sedan, it’s not from Europe, it’s from the ’80s and it’s called Brougham: what is it? A Cadil… Cedric of course!

Some car names have been used universally. When you think of GTI, do you think of Peugeot, Volkswagen, Daihatsu or even Isuzu? Or with limousines, the name LWB for Long Wheel Base is also used quite a lot. That while some names are more or less made their own by certain brands. For example, when you think of the name Brougham for an über-thick sedan, you quickly think of Cadillac.

Nissan Cedric Brougham

Yet we have for you a Brougham that is not a Cadillac. Nissan also used the term for their luxury sedan. Four generations of the Cedric, that is. So you can encounter the name Nissan Cedric Brougham when shopping for an obscure Japanese sedan.

If that’s what you’re really looking for, stop. You can then simply go to Marktplaats. There is a Nissan Cedric V30 Brougham for sale. That was the second fattest Cedric, because just above this was the Brougham VIP. The name Brougham was initially only used by Cadillac and was named after an important businessman who had a special Cadillac built in 1916, but officially any brand can be sold with the name. So Nissan did.

Time capsule

Brougham posturing aside, the sixth-generation Nissan Cedric V30 (Y30) is a delightful time capsule. This Cedric from 1984 comes from the time when Japan was not really your thing yet. You didn’t buy this instead of a Mercedes or BMW to impress, because that Nissan badge was not yet impressive. In Japan itself, luxury cars of their own making were already a thing and so you bought quite a bit with such an old sedan.

Nissan mainly tried to placate you with mountains of electronics. AM/FM radio with even a TV receiver, just sat there. Air conditioning control with separate climate zone for the rear passengers? Certainly. Buttons on the steering wheel? Yes. Even rear parking sensors were an option, controlled by Sonar. Yes, at the time, those kinds of heavy inventions were tried for that little bit of extra comfort.

Without a doubt, the nicest option of the Nissan Cedric Brougham can be found at the side windows. Stylish windows, we know that. The Cedric could also make the entire B-pillar disappear to have one open hole from front to back. Usually you had to buy a coupe or even convertible for that, but this posh Japanese sedan has it too.

Occasional

This Nissan Cedric Brougham is therefore listed as an occasion on Marktplaats. It is almost originally Dutch: the first registration was in ’84, while it received a Dutch license plate in ’85. So the time frame is almost right. In its 39 years of life, this Cedric managed to clock 238,500 km and the previous owner pumped a lot of money into it.

Technically you get a 3.0 liter V6 with 230 hp. Salient detail: this one VG30DETengine has also been heavily modified in the fierce Nissan GTP-ZX. This is because the more common application of the VG30DET was the Nissan 300ZX (Z32). Well, it doesn’t make the Cedric really fast, but we’ll give it to you anyway.

The Cedric may be an old animal, thanks to the care it received, a valuation managed to put a price tag of 13,000 euros on it. The buyer will also give you a discount of 500 euros with an asking price of 12,500 euros. Can’t get a pin in, actually. You can buy the advertisement of the Nissan Cedric Brougham.

Thanks to Richard for the tip!

