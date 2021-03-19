The debate over which is the best year in the history of popular music is one that has been around until very recently, when, by consensus on TikTok, it was decided that the best year always had to be the current one. Before contextualizing was synonymous with cuddling, we could look back without fear of getting a – sometimes well deserved – slap. Today, almost no one looks back to the past of music with a minimum of spirit. On the one hand, nostalgic people insist on applying a certain arrogance to their deterministic and outdated postulates (are you really going to tell me that you drink bourbon and listen to the Rolling Stones as if it were something aspirational?). On the other, the newcomers blame them and their hermetic and exhausted speech for their lack of connection and interest in anything that happened the day before yesterday. Sometimes it seems that the dinosaurs became extinct in 2008. And in the end, the kings of the dance, the converts, those who insist on showing that they do not know anything, or that they have forgotten, or that they know it, but they regret knowing it and , above all, having enjoyed it. There is nothing more contemporary than knowing, but denying that knowledge to be able to join the debate on Twitter, be part of the conversation and wear something match on Tinder.

In short, that before everything that was not popular was received as an empty exercise in snobbery, and before anything that did not ring in your parents’ car with the windows down on the way to some coastal town devastated by the real estate speculation and frozen calamari tapas, whether it was dispatched as (choose your own adventure) superb or gringo, we fought using weapons as lethal as the knowledge of certain faces B. 1969 was better than 1984. 1980 made a fool of 1971. We were very silly. But neither more nor less than before or after. Nonsense is transformed, not destroyed.

Here we still think a bit about this and, after much debate, we have concluded that the best year was 1979. And the reasons have to do with the fact that this was the right moment when the past and the future met. The proposals of each one to claim their own were so brilliant that none won. And taking advantage of that, the eighties arrived, a very annoying decade to live in, but, like all of these characteristics, very easy after claiming. Something like these happy twenties that we have so much desire to recover now, but which, for those who lived through them, meant more hunger lines gatsbies.

By 1979, punk had already mutated into something much more interesting called – with a certain laziness – postpunk (Gang of Four, The Cure, The Slits, The Raincoats, Wire). Pop was beginning to embrace electronic sounds with real conviction (Human League, Tubeway Army). It was the year of disco music (Chic, Earth Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge). From the birth of hip hop (Sugarhill Gang, Grandmaster Flash). Also the moment it was confirmed as new wave, a sort of third way (Elvis Costello, Nick Lowe, Blondie). The one in which rock understood that it had to look for new formulas to survive, either by becoming more aggressive (AC / DC), more danceable (Kiss) or more rural (Tom Petty). All this was finished off with the appearance that year of memorable albums by artists from the sixties, from the golden age of all this. People who refused to be buried and decided in 1979 to remember its validity (Joni Mitchell, Marianne Faithfull, Van Morrison, Fleetwood Mac, Neil Young).

It was both a breakup and a suture year. It was invented as much as it was repaired. For this reason, perhaps, it is much richer in nuances than, for example, 1969 (the year that always won in these discussions on the back of the canon) or 1984 (the one that later swept for emotional and popular reasons). 1979 is better because it does not belong exclusively to the standard discourse of music history (there are no Beatles), nor is it the fetish year of any generation of heavy assholes who grew up in the eighties and they only care about this when they get into a competition . It is a year with which the present can dialogue. He was interventionist with the future and tolerant of the past. 1979 calls the young people of 2021 to tell them that not all old men are the same.

