05/21/2023

Marked by a strong security scheme, on May 21, 1975, near Stuttgart, the trial of the leaders of the Red Army Fraction (RAF), responsible for attacks, kidnappings and deaths in Germany began. of post-war German history. As Stammheim, on the outskirts of Stuttgart, where the provisional court was installed, did not have a court, 12 million marks were spent on building a hall next to the prisons where the terrorists were. Security officials and most public opinion considered the defendants the four most dangerous people in the country at the time.

Gudrun Ensslin, Andreas Baader, Ulrike Meinhof and Jan-Carl Raspe, the leaders of the leftist terrorist group Red Army Fraction (RAF, for its German acronym), were accused of being part of a criminal organization and were responsible for six attacks on bomb, as well as resisting arrest. Bank robberies, forgery of documents and the attempted murder of a police officer were excluded by the public prosecution.

The German writer Heinrich Böll even compared the acts of left-wing terrorists to “a struggle of six against 60 million”, in an allusion to the German population at the time. In total, around 30 people died as victims of RAF actions. After the leaders were arrested in 1972, the other members of the group concentrated on carrying out kidnappings in order to negotiate the release of the detainees in exchange for hostages.

adaptation of the law

German legislation was amended in several respects especially for the trial of the four RAF leaders. Among the changes, two controversial points: the hearings could be held in the absence of the defendants and their conversations with the lawyers were not always private.

The later German Minister of the Interior in Chancellor Gerhard Schröder’s government, Otto Schily, at the time Gudrun Ensslin’s lawyer, criticized what he called state intervention in a fundamental right: privacy between the lawyer and his client.

While the public prosecution did everything to ensure that the trial ended without incident, with the conviction of the defendants, they wanted an open discussion against the hated political system. In this sense, the defense insisted on the political aspect of the trial.

Sentence to life imprisonment

The sentence was proclaimed after 192 sessions, on April 28, 1997. Baader, Raspe and Ensslin were sentenced to life imprisonment. Meinhof was no longer present. She had committed suicide in her cell a year earlier.

The great confrontation between the RAF and the government, later known as the Deutscher Herbst (German Autumn), was yet to come: the kidnapping and death of the president of the Confederation of German Industry, Hanns Martin Schleyer, and the hijacking of a plane with tourists Germans by Palestinian terrorists.

