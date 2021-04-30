The Ministry of Health and Community Protection recorded 1974 new cases of the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) of different nationalities, and the death of three cases from the repercussions of infection with the virus, and the cure of 1836 new cases of people infected with the virus.

The Ministry stated that, in line with a plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with them, and isolating them, 204 thousand and 93 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours on different groups in society using the best and most recent. Medical examination techniques. She added that the intensification of investigation and examination procedures and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1974 new cases of the emerging corona virus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, thus bringing the total number of registered cases to 520 thousand and 236 cases. The Ministry also announced the death of three cases from the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1587 cases. And she revealed that 1,836 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) had recovered completely from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total of recovery cases to 500 thousand and 779 cases. In addition, the Ministry announced the provision of 81,323 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine within hours

In the past 24 years, this brings the total of the doses that have been provided until yesterday, 10 million 547 thousand and 584 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 106.64 doses per 100 people.





