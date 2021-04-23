The Ministry of Health and Community Protection recorded 1973 new cases of the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), the death of two people from the repercussions of infection with “Corona”, and the recovery of 1744 new cases of those infected with the virus, calling on individuals to adhere to the application of precautionary and preventive measures to ensure the safety of all.

The Ministry stated that, in line with the expansion plan and increasing the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with them and isolating them, 202 thousand and 68 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours on different groups in society using the best and latest technologies. Medical Examination.

She explained that intensifying investigation and examination procedures and expanding the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1973 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, thus bringing the total number of registered cases to 506 thousand and 845 cases.

And the Ministry announced the death of two cases of infection from the repercussions of infection with the emerging Corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1567 cases.

The Ministry indicated that 1744 new cases of people infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) have cured and fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total number of cures to 488,664 cases of recovery from the disease.

The Ministry of Health expressed its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

• «Health» calls on individuals to adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

