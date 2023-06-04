Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/

06/04/2023 – 4:18 am

Share



On June 4, 1972, black American activist Angela Davis was acquitted of kidnapping and murder. The judgment of the Justice of San José, California, was nothing more than a formality. During the trial of three black teenagers, in 1970, four activists linked to the Black Panthers had invaded the San Rafael courthouse to free their “brothers of race” (the Soledad Brothers). They took the judge, a prosecutor and two jurors hostage. The police opened fire and, in the shootout, the judge, a juror and three black activists died. Angela Davis was not at the crime scene, but a gun used in the shooting was registered to her.

Angela Yvonne Davis, one of America’s best-known black rights advocates, has had an exceptional career. Born January 26, 1944 in Birminghan (Alaabama state), she attended a private school for blacks in New York and obtained a scholarship from the University of Massachusetts.

He studied French literature and later completed postgraduate studies at the Sorbonne University in Paris. In California, she was a student of Herbert Marcuse (1898-1979) – linked to the Frankfurt School –, who advised her to study in Germany. Angela then went on to Goethe University (Frankfurt), where she studied communism and the works of Karl Marx in depth with Theodor Adorno (1903-1969) and Jürgen Habermas.

He returned to the United States in 1968, when the country was rocked by race riots, and joined the Communist Party of America (PCUSA). She became an assistant professor of philosophy at UC Berkeley, but found herself surrounded by enemies.

Expulsion for being a communist

The then anti-communist governor of California, Ronald Reagan, tried to force his resignation in any way possible. Her competence as a teacher was never questioned in academia. Even so, she was dismissed from office in 1969, because of her ties to the party.

Expelled from the university, Davis intensified her political militancy and ended up being involved in the kidnapping of 1970. Her friend Jonathan Jackson, 17 years old, leader of the kidnappers, killed in the shootout with the police, had a gun registered in the philosopher’s name. It was a perfect pretext for Justice to arrest the black activist, known for her fight for the release of political prisoners. The public prosecutor accused her of complicity in the kidnapping and conspiracy. The FBI placed her on the list of the ten most violent criminals in the USA. Davis went underground.

Arrested by the FBI in Manhattan, she spent 16 months in pre-trial detention. An international solidarity movement raised funds to defend her. In the midst of the Cold War, the process had worldwide repercussions for involving a self-confessed communist. Although the jurors were all white, the black activist was acquitted on June 4, 1972.

In the mid-1970s, Davis returned to teaching. A Lenin Prize winner, she returned to the headlines in 1980 when she ran for Vice President of the United States. She left the Communist Party, but continues to act in movements against racism and political repression. In addition, she writes books, gives conferences and engages on behalf of black women.























