On July 26, 1968, two student marches coincided in the center of Mexico City. One of them was demonstrating against the corps of grenadiers, which a couple of days before had beaten with clubs and fired tear gas at the students of a vocational school. In the other, young communists had taken to the streets to celebrate another anniversary of the Cuban revolution and the taking of the Moncada Barracks. Both protests, which had the permission of the authorities, had been carried out in peace. In the afternoon, the leaders of these mobilizations decided to continue towards the Zócalo. A company of grenadiers cut off their path and chaos began. There was destruction in shop windows, students and police were injured and a passenger bus burned.

These facts serve as a starting point for Judicial biography of ’68 (Debate, 2020), with which José Ramón Cossío explores one of the least studied sides of the Mexican student movement of that troubled year. The former minister of the Supreme Court of Justice dissects in the book the judicial files opened during the government of Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, of the PRI, after the events of that night in July. The reconstruction was possible thanks to the opening of the archives of the Dirty War contained in the General Archive of the Nation. Cossío analyzed the 60 volumes of the file that gave an entire narrative that had a climax on the night of October 2 in the Plaza de las Tres Culturas de Tlatelolco.

“I wanted to write something about José Revueltas in ’68,” says Cossío. The doctor in Law was looking for an example of how people face judicial processes and the weight that the State submits in the form of punishment. He thought he found it in the figure of the writer of The walls of the water (1941), who began his communist activity at the age of 14, which led him to be arrested on various occasions and imprisoned in the bleakest prisons in Mexico. Among them in the Marías Islands prison, where he wrote the aforementioned work, and Lecumberri, the black palace, where he was imprisoned after being arrested in November 1968. There he lived the experiences that give shape to The Apando, another Mexican classic. But the weight of Revueltas in history was fading as Cossío advanced in his analysis of the sentence in the judicial file.

As he wrote, Cossío was well aware of one of the traps that the exercise hid. This is judging the past from a present perspective. “This would mean, in legal terms, evaluating police, ministerial and judicial acts based on our human rights parameters, rather than on the individual guarantees that were recognized then,” he writes. The first time the constitutional judge worked on The Supreme Court of Justice was in 1989, where he met many jurists who had a way of thinking of “the old judicial culture.” This allowed him to assume certain ideological mechanisms that could have guided the judicial process against the students of ’68.

“Even by the standards of that time this had not been a fair and reasonable process. It was a terrible process, “says the author.” The impression I had is that on July 26 they went directly to the communists. On the occasion of 1968, what they wanted to do was arrest them so that there would be no problems, “says Cossío.

The Judicial biography of ’68 manages to unearth a hidden story between the legal jargon of four preliminary inquiries. Arranged, the pieces of the puzzle also reveal the construction of a narrative of the Executive power that penetrated the case of the judges. The tighter the authorities pressed, the more weight was added to the slab that fell on the detainees, all of them young high school students, university students and communist sympathizers.

Between the events of July and the tragedy of October 2, an important event occurs in the construction of this plot. On September 1, President Díaz Ordaz delivers his fourth government report. There, in front of Congress, the president affirms that the intention of the protesters is “to create a climate of social unrest” and that forces from “inside and outside” seek to aggravate the conflict. “We would not like to see ourselves in the case of taking measures that we do not want, but that we will take if necessary … as far as we are obliged to go, we will go,” said the president after threatening to use forcefully by the police and the Army. The presidential word has consequences.

The hard tone begins to stain the preliminary inquiries that are opened after the message from Díaz Ordaz. Since then, investigations have pointed to a subversive movement and an international conspiracy. “In the first police reports, destruction and damage to someone else’s property were reported. In the latter, weapons and advertising appear, judicial policemen enter the houses of the detainees and find books by communist authors. It is the official narrative in action, ”says Cossío. “The inquiries also take on a moral tone. It is indicated if the detainees had marijuana, if they were sexual degenerates. This game of ‘the enemies of Mexico’ ”.

The state apparatus also used other means to catapult its narrative. Among the tools in his possession were the media, which were used to discredit the student movement. The media coup was accompanied by accusations of more serious crimes, such as sedition. The pillars of the public prosecutor’s office were newspaper articles and police reports, many of them implausible according to the author.

How much of the vices are laid bare in Judicial biography of ’68 are they still valid? “There are practices of this nature, but not of this magnitude,” says Cossío, who spent 15 years in the Constitutional Court.