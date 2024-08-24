Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/24/2024 – 4:00

On August 24, 1963, the first eight matches of the German Football Championship were played. With the national competition, the history of the sport gained a new chapter, whose origins lay in the 1954 World Cup. On August 24, 1963, an important phase in the history of German football began, albeit very timidly and awkwardly. That Saturday, 16 teams took to the field for the first eight matches of the Bundesliga, the German Football Championship.

This story had begun nine years earlier. At the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland, the German team arrived as underdogs in the final against Hungary, but ended up winning the title.

The idea of ​​the championship is born

Germany was world champion, and for many weeks the people bowed before their new heroes. The triumph in football gave the Germans back some self-esteem, nine years after the end of Nazi barbarity. The coach of the national team, Sepp Herberger, was one of the first to realize the potential that football had for the German economy, which was experiencing the “economic miracle”.

It could have, since the splendid victory in Bern drew attention to how far behind German football was. In England, for example, there were a large number of professional leagues that filled stadiums, while in Germany there were only five amateur leagues. The champions of each of them played against each other to decide who was the German champion.

The players trained in their few free hours, as they lacked the resources to make the activity a profitable venture. Herberger, who had been the undisputed authority on football in Germany since winning the title, spoke of a national league. His argument: a top-level national competition was necessary so that Germany would not fall behind.

Bundesliga founded

For a few years, the directors of the German Football Association (DFB) and the clubs discussed the number of teams that would participate in the league. Of the 46 candidates, 16 were chosen. Bayern Munich was not on the list.

The first goal of the first round, in August 1963, was scored by Konietzka of Borussia Dortmund, who ended up losing 3-2 to Werder Bremen in Bremen.

Dortmund were the German champions, but they were not the ones who came out on top in the end. The first title went to Cologne. A few years later, Bayern Munich and Borussia Mönchengladbach reached the First Division.

The teams that competed in the first German Championship were:

Hertha BSC Berlin

Eintracht Braunschweig

Werder Bremen

Borussia Dortmund

Eintracht Frankfurt

Hamburg

1. FC Kaiserslautern

Karlsruher SC

Cologne

Meidericher SV (today MSV Duisburg)

TSV 1860 Munich

SC Preussen Münster

1. FC Nuremberg

1. FC Saarbrücken

FC Schalke 04

VfB Stuttgart