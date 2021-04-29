The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 193,693 new examinations with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), their contacts, and their isolation.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1961 new cases of the virus.

This brings the total number of registered cases to 518,262 cases. The Ministry also announced the death of four cases due to the repercussions of the injury, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1584 cases.

The Ministry expressed its regret, condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

The Ministry announced the recovery of 1,803 new cases of symptoms of the disease, bringing the total of cure cases to 498,943 cases.





