07/02/2023 – 4:52

On July 2, 1961, writer Ernest Hemingway took his life by shooting himself in the head. His literary and journalistic work and his lifestyle full of scandals and adventures made him a legend during his lifetime. Ernest Miller Hemingway was born on July 21, 1899 in Oak Park, near Chicago, in the United States, and is the most famous writer of his time.

Although his father, a doctor, wanted him to pursue the same career, he was attracted to literature from an early age. So much so that he began writing for The Kansas City Star while still in high school in 1917.

In World War I, he tried several times to enlist in the Navy, but was rejected. Eventually he was accepted as an ambulance driver for the Red Cross in Italy, where he was injured. After the war, he moved to Toronto, Canada, where he continued his career as a reporter. In 1921, he moved to Paris, where he continued to practice.

He then began to write his first works: Three Stories and Ten Poems (1923), In Our Time (1924), As Torrentes da Primavera (1926). The first novel that brought him international fame was The Sun Also Rises, written in 1926 in Paris.

In this novel, Hemingway portrays, in a direct and unadorned style, the conflicts and frustrations of the Americans and English living in Paris after the First World War.

A year later, he published the anthology Homem sem Mulheres, his second collection of short stories, an important milestone in the author’s literary trajectory. In 1928, he traveled to Florida, where he stayed for ten years. There he wrote, in 1929, Farewell to Arms, a novel inspired by his experiences in the First World War. It is one of his most important works and brought him worldwide fame.

In the book, a critical and public success, Hemingway tells the love story between an American soldier and a British nurse in Italy, during the First World War.

Between Literature and Journalism

Hemingway wrote simply and directly, both in the logical construction of the narrative and in the structure of the sentences. Modest and succinct in the practice of his art, he reflected in the economy of words the commitment of reporters at the time to “show” rather than “tell”. This clearly journalistic aspect of fiction is proven in the novel Morte na Tarde, from 1932. In the work, the author also expressed his great passion for bullfighting.

Of the various trips he made across the African continent, he narrated his experiences in As Verdes Colinas da África (1935), As Neves do Kilimanjaro and A Curta e Feliz Existence de Francis Macomber (1938).

Involved in yet another war

With the outbreak of the Civil War in Spain in 1936, Ernest Hemingway traveled to Europe. His initial objective was to assemble arguments for the film Terra de Espanha, a documentary about the country’s tragedy under fascism. Involved in the bloody conflict, he ended up defending the republicans.

Based on this experience, Hemingway wrote the play The Fifth Column (1938) and his longest novel, For Whom the Bell Tolls (1940), later made into a film, like his other works.

After the Civil War, he moved with his third wife to Cuba. There he became friends with Fidel Castro, remaining in the country until 1959. In 1952, he had written The Old Man and the Sea, being awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Journalism and the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1954.

As a war correspondent for the US Navy, he participated in the Allied landings in Normandy and the liberation of Paris in 1945. From 1951 onwards, his life of excesses, with adventures, women and alcohol, his physical and psychological health began to deteriorate. if.

