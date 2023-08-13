admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/13/2023 – 5:39 am

On August 13, 1961, the East German authorities began separating the east and west sides of Berlin with barbed wire and concrete blocks, isolating the western part. second weekend of August 1961 did not expect extraordinary occurrences. But already in the early hours of Saturday to Sunday, the 13th, he was surprised at 1:54 am by the news that train traffic between West Berlin and East Berlin had been suspended.

The scope of the fact, however, only became clear when the day dawned. The German Democratic Republic (GDR), socialist regime, had started the construction of a wall between the two parts of Berlin, cutting off the access of 16 million Germans to the western side. “The border we find ourselves on, gun in hand, is not just a border between one country and another. It is the boundary between the past and the present”, was the ideological interpretation of the East German government.

Fall after 28 years

The GDR rightly saw itself threatened in its very existence. Up to August 13, 1961, around 2,000 daily escapes had been registered, that is, 150,000 since the beginning of the year and more than 2 million since the creation of the “State of workers and peasants”. The SED party pulled the emergency brake with the help of barbed wire and concrete, erecting a 155-kilometer-long wall that cut off roads and railway lines and separated families.

Just two months earlier, Walter Ulbricht, head of state and East German single party, had denied rumors that the government was planning to close the border: “I am not aware of such a plan, as construction workers are busy lifting houses and all your manpower is required for this. Nobody intends to build a wall”. The phrase would go down in history as a synonym for political bait.

Behind the scenes, however, preparations were in progress, under the coordination of Erich Honecker and with the blessing of the Soviet Union. Border guards and battalions loyal to the politburo took over the task. Honecker had no doubts: “With the construction of the anti-fascist wall, the situation in Europe is stabilized and peace is safeguarded”.

Western powers protested but did nothing. For Berliners on both sides of the border, the brutality of the wall has become part of everyday life. Just 11 days after construction, the first East German shot dead during an escape attempt. The last victim of the border guards was Chris Gueffroy, killed in February 1989.

Reaction to breakouts

Until 1989, the Berlin Wall was the quintessential symbol of the Cold War, the bipolarization of the world and the division of Germany.

Still in early 1989, Honecker, in power since 1971, expressed confidence in its stability: “The wall will still exist in 50 or a hundred years, as long as the reasons that led to its construction are not overcome”.

Just ten months later, on November 9 of that year, the inhabitants of both parts of the city fell into each other’s arms in disbelief, celebrating the end of the wall that ended up being demolished little by little and sold in pieces as souvenirs.

Less than a year later, the country divided since the end of World War II was unified, but true integration between the two parts is a process that is not over yet.