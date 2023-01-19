LAccording to media reports, American singer-songwriter David Crosby has died at the age of 81.

“It is with deep sadness that we report that our beloved David ‘Croz’ Crosby has passed away,” the musician’s family said. “His life’s work will live on forever through his legendary music”. According to the BBC, Crosby died surrounded by his wife and family.

David Crosby was a founding member of two of the best-known folk-pop bands of the 1960s, The Byrds and Crosby and Stills & Nash. Crosby is one of the few to have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

David Crosby was born in California on August 14, 1941 and joined the folk-rock band The Byrds at the age of 23. At the end of the 1960s, “Stills & Nash” and Crosby joined forces and gave their first concert at the legendary Woodstock Festival, the high point of the hippie movement.

Crosby was also regularly in the media in the 80s because of his lifestyle. He was also sentenced to several months in prison for possession of drugs and weapons.

In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Crosby said, “I don’t know why I’m alive when Jimi (Hendrix) and Janis (Joplin) aren’t. I was lucky.”

Crosby released his last album, For Free, in 2021.