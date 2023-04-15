The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority intensified its inspection and awareness campaigns on food establishments during the holy month of Ramadan, to ensure the safety of handled food and reduce food waste, as part of its efforts to enhance the level of food safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to achieve the welfare and safety of society.

The campaigns began a week before the holy month of Ramadan, when the authority’s inspection teams visited 4,491 food establishments to verify their compliance with food safety requirements, ensure enforcement of legislation, raise the health level of food establishments, and preserve community health.

The campaigns resulted in the issuance of 76 violations, 1,628 warnings, and 256 calls for attention.

The authority stated that the inspection campaigns focused on monitoring and correcting wrong practices, through approved procedures, in order to ensure reaching the highest levels of food safety during the holy month. The inspection campaigns included all establishments within the food chain, food stores, distribution centers, suppliers, sales outlets, supermarkets, groceries, restaurants, popular kitchens, and catering companies, in addition to meat and fish markets, and vegetable and fruit stores. She stated that the inspection campaign is accompanied by an awareness campaign that focuses on reducing food waste and its harmful economic and environmental effects.

The authority provides a set of advice and instructions to consumers on the importance of preserving food, and encouraging the optimal use of food. The campaign to reduce food waste aims to change the behavior of community members in dealing with food, by raising awareness about meal planning, determining the appropriate quantities of foods to be purchased, and preserving foodstuffs through safe and correct storage.

She called on the public to communicate with her, and to report any violations that are detected in any food facility.