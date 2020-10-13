The festive season in the country is about to knock. In such a situation, the Railways has decided to run additional trains, giving great relief to the passengers. However, these trains will run for a limited time. These trains will include trains running daily, four times a week, once a week. The Ministry of Railways agreed to the proposal of Zonal Railways and approved the running of 196 pairs of trains.

196 pair trains (392 trains) will be run under the name of Festive Special. In addition, these trains will run from October 20 to November 30. A week ago, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav had said that Indian Railways planned to run more than 200 trains during the festive season from mid-October to the end of November.

Ministry of Railways approves Zonal Railways’ proposal for the operation of 196 pairs of Festival Special trains. The trains will be operated between 20th October to 30th November. The fare applicable for these services will be that applicable for special trains. pic.twitter.com/Xa6XvncgVd – ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

Click on this link to see the complete list of 196 trains

Approval was given to run 39 new trains

Earlier, the Railway Board had given approval to run 39 pairs of new trains to various zones. These trains are being run as special trains soon. According to the list, most of the trains are in the categories of AC Express, Duronto, Rajdhani and Shatabdi. Although the railway did not announce the date, but said that these trains will be started as soon as possible.

Trains are closed since end of March

Significantly, due to Corona virus, the services of trains were stopped in the country at the end of March itself. However, under the unlocked scheme of the central government, activities started again gradually. Under this, many trains have been restarted.