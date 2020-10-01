The situation has been tense for the last five months along the Indian border with China in eastern Ladakh. Every effort by China to spoil the status quo on the Line of Actual Control continues. But the promptness of the Indian Army is not allowing its intent to succeed. Beijing follows its stance in November 1959 on the concept of LAC, the actual border control in Ladakh, and is repeating it repeatedly. Meanwhile, national security planners believe that the Chinese military can use this 1959-claimed resolution to pressurize six other areas of Western conflict that have not yet been affected by the ongoing standoff between the two countries Huh.

People familiar with the matter said that the Indian Army has been alerted to evaluate the situation and is on alert ahead of any move by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China. If China takes any action based on the 1959 claim in the other six regions, the Indian Army is fully prepared for it. Indeed, China considers the LAC proposed in a letter sent to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on 7 November 1959 on behalf of its then Prime Minister Chow Enlai.

During the inconclusive practice of clarification and confirmation of the western region by the expert level group, it was found that there were 12 regions with differences between India and China with significant areas. On 17 June 2002, maps of the western region were to be exchanged, but at the last moment China withdrew. It is worth noting here that there has been no exchange of maps between India and China after 2002.

According to experts in China watchers, with 6 of the 12 disputed areas of differences already undergoing escalation, the Chinese military is now forced to bolster its 1959 LAC claim, with the remaining six differences including Summer Lungpa, Demchok and Chumar Can initiate aggression at the given points. Explain that the 1959 LAC concept claim of China was rejected by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru himself. This is the reason why Indian military commanders have asked soldiers to be ready to respond to any daring of the PLA (People’s Liberation Party) before the heavy snowfall in eastern Ladakh.

Explain that polar winds and snow will wreak havoc not only on the jawans but also on their weapons and equipment. Artillery guns and tank barrels freeze in such extremely cold conditions on the high peaks of Ladakh. From 15 November to May, the first priority of both armies will be to avoid the cold at the hill heights.

Both India and China are engaged in disintegrating military and diplomatic levels to reduce border tension and restore peace, but only the commander of the People’s Liberation Army of the Western Theater Command listens to their commander-in-chief Xi Jinping, not That of the Foreign Ministry in Beijing.

An official said the situation on the ground near the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh remains tense. However, the People’s Liberation Army also understands that the Indian Army is capable of responding to and repelling any aggression. At the moment, PLA soldiers have stopped playing Punjabi songs on loudspeakers in the north of Pangong Tso, and messages of psychological warfare in the south have made it clear to Indian soldiers that any attack will now invite severe reprisals.

Earlier, China’s Foreign Ministry said that Beijing follows its 1959 stance on the concept of LAC. However, India reacted strongly to China’s statement. Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava had said, “India has never accepted the so-called de facto Line of Control as unilaterally defined in 1959.” The same situation has been maintained and everyone, including the Chinese side, is aware of it. “Anurag Shrivastava’s comment came when a spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry told the associate newspaper ‘Hindustan Times’ that China on November 7, 1959 The Prime Minister considers the LAC proposed by Chow Enlai in a letter sent to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.