On March 25, 1958, the German government decided that the Armed Forces would receive nuclear weapons. The issue was the subject of much controversy throughout the country. The decision was justified by Konrad Adenauer, then head of the German government, with the expansionist policy of the Soviet Union. The resolution had been tabled by the three governing parties: the Christian Democratic Union, the Christian Social Union and the German Party.

Adenauer claimed that “as long as the head of state and party Nikita Khrushchev is intent on destroying the unity of the West, it is the duty of Germany and its allies to do everything to maintain that political and military unity.”

The Christian-Democrat German politician pointed out that, on January 22, 1958, Khrushchev had publicly admitted that his country had the technology to reach any point on the planet using missiles armed with nuclear warheads. “Anyone who wants to guarantee peace must match Soviet military power,” argued Adenauer.

soviet threat

The then Minister of Defense, Franz Josef Strauss, stressed in the plenary of Parliament that the Soviet nuclear submarines intended, with their advanced weapons system, to eliminate the western allies and then risk a war with the United States.

“We do not fear nuclear weapons in the hands of the Americans, the British, or any other democratic country. We could do without this type of weapons forever, but we are afraid of the Soviet nuclear potential, because of its aggressive policy”, argued Minister Strauss.

The opposition was shocked. After four days of heated debates in the Bundestag, deputy Gustav Heinemann, of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), accused the German government of linking the nuclear weapons issue to membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). “We can remain in the Alliance, even without nuclear weapons,” said Deputy Heinemann.

Resistance, too, from civil society. The Church and trade unions protested the government’s intentions. On polling day, thousands of workers paralyzed their activities in protest.

Pure ignorance, criticized Strauss: “The population was deceived with the information that we would assume American or British armaments, but in reality we are only following a decision taken jointly in NATO”.

collective security

The organization’s joint defense strategy called for tasks to be performed by all members, from Canada to Turkey, to ensure collective security. With the purpose of avoiding a new war, the summit conference of the western military alliance, in December 1957, in Paris, had decided to make nuclear weapons available to the Armed Forces in European countries. The custody and its use, however, would be the responsibility of the USA.

