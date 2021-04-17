The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 214,765 new examinations, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with them and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1958 new cases of the virus.

This brings the total number of registered cases to 495 thousand and 224 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of three people from the repercussions of infection with the new Corona virus, bringing the number of deaths recorded in the country to 1550 cases.

The ministry expressed its condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

And it called on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 1,545 new cases of people infected with Coronavirus, and their recovery from symptoms of the disease.

Thus, the total number of recoveries reached 478 thousand and 63 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection also announced the provision of 111,779 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, bringing the total of the doses it had provided until yesterday, nine million and 601 thousand and 463 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution was 97.08 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to citizens and residents, and in an effort to gain access to the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of infections and control the “Covid-19” virus.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

