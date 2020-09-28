On Monday, 1957 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Madhya Pradesh and with this the total number of people found infected with this virus till now reached 124166. The state has confirmed 35 more deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2242.

A health officer of Madhya Pradesh said, During the last 24 hours, due to corona virus infection in the state, six in Indore, five in Bhopal, four in Hoshangabad, three each in Gwalior and Jabalpur, two each in Sagar, Chhindwara and Sidhi. In Ujjain, Narsinghpur, Dhar, Ratlam, Rewa, Rajgarh, Datia and Sheopur, one patient has been confirmed dead.

He said, Indore has the highest number of deaths due to corona virus at 551 so far, while 384 have died in Bhopal, 93 in Ujjain, 98 in Sagar, 144 in Jabalpur and 123 in Gwalior. The remaining deaths occurred in other districts. The official said that on Monday, maximum 468 new patients of Kovid-19 have arrived in Indore district.

260 new cases were reported in Bhopal, 98 in Gwalior, 190 in Jabalpur and 67 in Hoshangabad. He said that out of a total of 124166 infected people in the state till date, 99944 patients have gone healthy and 21980 patients are being treated in various hospitals. He said that on Monday, 2373 patients were discharged from hospital after recovering.