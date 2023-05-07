On May 7, 1957, the industry presented the first electric typewriter at the Office Equipment Fair in Hannover – an innovation that greatly facilitated the work of typists. touch, word processing systems and notebooks may seem banal, at the time it was a great sensation. After all, typing long texts on mechanical typewriters was tiring work.

Tyrolean Peter Mitterhofer, born in 1822 near Merano (today Italy), is considered one of the fathers of the typewriter. After many experiments, the joiner presented, in 1866, a “box” weighing 15 kilos to the Austrian Emperor Francisco José, in Vienna. The equipment had a keyboard in the form of a shelf and a roll for paper, a spacer and a cover “so that no one could read the text without authorization”.

At the same time, Americans John Pratt and Christopher Sholes (typesetter) developed a typewriter. They invented the principle according to which each type must always hit the same place, while the car with the roller moves forward. The keys on this machine were made of walnut wood, on which white letters were drawn. The color of the writing came from silk ribbons, which were soaked in ink for hours and hung up overnight to dry.

success path

In 1877, the former arms manufacturer Remington began to mass-produce the Type Writer, paving the way for the triumph of the “masterpiece of writing technique”. Ten years after the start of industrial production, 50,000 units had been sold. In 1919, more than a million writers, accountants and secretaries already typed.

Typing is considered hard manual work. According to sociologist Hans Georg Kräft, studies carried out at the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs demonstrated, as early as 1899, that even a course of up to two years did not guarantee effective use of the new office technique by men. The main cause would be the fact that it is a very tiring job. Such an activity would be unbearable in the long run for civil servants and should only be given to young typists.

In the first typing course, only women in good physical condition were admitted. Over time, typewriters were perfected. At the beginning of the 20th century, the first semi-electric models began to appear. At first, the use of an electromagnet as an auxiliary force was conjectured – an idea that proved to be impractical. What later imposed itself was the electric motor, installed behind the machine. In the event of a power outage, the necessary energy could be generated by pressing a foot pedal.

silence and speed

Electric typewriters were far more comfortable than mechanical ones, eliminating the effort of hitting keys, changing from lowercase to uppercase, and backing up the carriage. All these functions started to be executed by a simple touch of a key. Studies carried out at the time proved that the force used in the use of an electric typewriter corresponded to only 1.4% of the effort made in a mechanical typewriter. In addition, the new equipment was much quieter than the old ones.

A long way has come from the first mechanical typewriter, through its electric successor, to today’s word processing systems and personal computers. What was left was typing. Even the most modern equipment, despite the help of the mouse and the scanner, still haven’t managed to eliminate the keyboard.

