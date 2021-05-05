In line with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection’s plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging corona virus “Covid-19” and those who had contact with them and isolate them 204,724 A new examination during the past 24 hours on various groups in the community using the best and latest medical examination techniques.

‌ The intensification of investigation and examination procedures and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1954 A new infection with the new Corona virus, of different nationalities, is all stable cases and is subject to the necessary health care.

‌ The Ministry also announced the death of 3 cases due to the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus during the past 24 hours.

‌ The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The ministry also announced a cure 1952 A new case of people infected with Coronavirus and her full recovery from its symptoms after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital.





