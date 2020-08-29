With 1,954 new cases of Corona virus infection reported in Delhi on Saturday, the total number of infected people in the city rose to 1,71,366. This is the highest figure to come in a single day so far in August. Officials gave this information. According to the latest bulletin issued by Delhi Health Department, after the death of 15 patients of Kovid-19 in the last 24 hours, 4,404 people have died due to this deadly virus. According to this, there are currently 14,040 active cases in Delhi.

62,550 killed nationwide.

With 76,472 new cases of corona virus infection reported in India in a single day, the infection on Saturday crossed the 34 lakh mark in the country. According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry till eight o’clock in the morning, the number of infection cases in the country has increased to 34,63,972 in the last 24 hours. At the same time, with the death of 1,021 people, the death toll has increased to 62,550.