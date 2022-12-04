The daily atmospheric pressure record 68 years ago was broken in Moscow on Sunday, December 4, barometers showed 772.2 mmHg. This was announced by the leading specialist of the weather center “Phobos” Yevgeny Tishkovets.

“In the capital region, for more than 10 days, atmospheric pressure has exceeded the norm, and today by 09:00 the barometer readings reached a peak of 772.2 mm Hg, which is 25 units higher than the norm. Moreover, this is a record value for December 4th. The previous maximum has been holding since 1954, ”Tishkovets wrote in his Telegram channel, noting that that year the pressure was 766.8 mm Hg.

According to Tishkovets, from Sunday, the atmospheric pressure background will begin to slowly decrease, and will return to its climatic course by the end of the coming week.

The fact that the atmospheric record can be broken was announced on December 2 by the leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus. He added that on Monday barometers will show 767 mmHg, which is also higher than the record, which for December 5 is 764.3 mmHg and belongs to 2001.

On Thursday, December 1, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand warned of increased frost next week in the capital and the region. So, from Monday, December 5, frosts will come to the region to -11 degrees – this is truly January weather, the forecaster noted. In this regard, in the Moscow region will increase the temperature in the heating system.