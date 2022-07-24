On July 24, 1953, Walter Ulbricht became First Secretary of the SED, a party in East Germany. The politician became known for having the Berlin Wall built. “No one intends to build a wall.” This is the most well-known phrase of Walter Ulbricht, a founding member of the Socialist Unitary Party of Germany (SED) and, for a long time, a dominant figure both in the party and in the political system of the German Democratic Republic (GDR, or East Germany, extinct with German reunification).

The construction of the Berlin Wall in 1961 represented the definitive consolidation of Ulbricht’s power, which had been threatened several times. But, like a kind of phoenix, he had the gift of coming out of difficult situations stronger.

This is what happened in the European summer of 1953. The SED regime was, since the end of the previous year, plunged into a deep crisis, related to the plan imposed by Ulbricht of “planned construction of socialism” in East Germany.

Due to increasing political and economic pressure, more and more people were leaving East Germany for the West. Per month, the number fluctuated between 15,000 and 23,000.

When, at the beginning of June 1953, the SED command, inspired by the Kremlin, implemented yet another political turnaround, the population’s discontent turned into protest. The nationwide demonstrations on June 17, 1953 were only ended with the help of the Soviet army.

Ulbricht’s conversation with some workers, on June 23, sounds like pure sarcasm: “All orders were carried out to the letter, weren’t they? In the People’s Army, right? Besides, there are still some Soviet tanks ready here, right, so that the… well… opponents don’t have any shadow of doubt. I hope they learn a lesson from this, right?”

Opposition in their own ranks

Not only the population, but also the SED comrades themselves tried to rebel in June 1953. At the Politburo meeting on June 6, Ulbricht’s opponents urged him to carry out a general review of his policy beyond the impositions of the Soviet Union. There was talk of an “Ulbricht dictatorship”, and a commission was formed to draw up reform proposals.

Erich Honecker, one of the few who remained loyal to Ulbricht, observed: “Everyone falls for Walter. He will be overthrown.”

On June 26, the comrades went straight. Rudolf Herrnstadt, editor-in-chief of the Neues Deutschland newspaper, asked: “Sorry, Walter, to have to say this, but wouldn’t you rather immediately hand over the leadership of the party?”

At that meeting, a suggestion was made to the Central Committee to abolish the secretariat and the role of secretary-general. If they had won, it would have meant Ulbricht’s dismissal.

Free way to Ulbricht

But this opposition too was reversed with the help of Soviet comrades. On July 3, during a new meeting to decide on the composition of the new command structure, a Soviet official unexpectedly appeared saying that the USSR supported the functioning of the Central Committee through several secretaries, who should be subordinate to the First Secretary, responsible for the overall coordination.

With this strong support, Ulbricht went on the counterattack: the reformers’ project calls into question the character of the party, divides the party and presents social-democratic positions, he said. When he linked some of his opponents to the head of the Soviet secret service and Stalin’s successor, Lavrentiy Beria – who had been arrested for “criminal actions against the state and the party” – the comrades backed off altogether.

Thus, the way was clear for Ulbricht: on July 24, 1953, he was appointed first secretary of the Central Committee of the SED and held, once again, the key position within the party. The Ulbricht era would only end in 1971, when his political heir, Erich Honecker, replaced him in office.