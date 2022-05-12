On May 12, 1945, Julius Fromm, the inventor of the condom as we know it today, died. His heart could not take the happiness of knowing that he could return to Germany after the defeat of the Nazis. Contrary to what he himself used to say, Julius Fromm was not born with that name, nor in the city of Poznan, in ancient Prussia. In fact, he came into the world with the name of Israel, in small Konin, a city that at the time belonged to Russia and is now part of Poland.

When Fromm was ten years old, his family decided to emigrate to Berlin in search of a better life. His parents died at a young age and he was left with his younger brothers, who had to take care of themselves. Like many turn-of-the-century Jews in the city, the Fromms made a living at first by working in the tobacco industry. With the increasing mechanization of production, Julius decided to attend night courses in chemistry.

In 1914, he opened his first business, in the Berlin district of Prenzlauer Berg, at the time an industrial area and today one of the most popular areas for young people in the German capital. Israel Fromm was created, focused on the “production and sale of perfumery and rubber items”.

The latex revolution

Fromm had the sensibilities of a good businessman: he put the right product to market at the right time and in the right place. After centuries of producing condoms made from animal intestines or even vulcanized rubber (the first modern condom was invented by Charles Goodyear in the mid-19th century), very uncomfortable and full of seams, Fromm developed the condom made with latex. : no smell, no seams and much more comfortable.

The method he invented for manufacturing condoms is still used today: glass tubes are dipped in a rubber solution, which, after cooling and drying, form thin, seamless condoms.

With World War I, brothels frequented by members of the Army became major sources of sexually transmitted diseases.

The fear that a rapid spread of these diseases would ravage the population made the condom quickly become an indispensable item, which led the children of soldiers and young soldiers to know about the existence of condoms and learn how to use them. Furthermore, the uncertainty of those times forced governments, albeit reluctantly, to enact a new form of birth control.

In 1916, Julius Fromm patented his invention, called the Fromms Act – in clear allusion to the sexual act – and mass production began in 1922. Things were going so well in Fromm’s production – and in the advances of sexual liberation during the Republic of Weimar – that in a short time he was capitalized enough to open international branches: from Antwerp to Auckland, several countries were taken over by condoms, which were already called only Fromms.

An end that came too soon

In 1930, he even commissioned a new factory from the architects Arthur Korn and Siegfried Weitzman in the Berlin district of Köpenick. But the building, with architecture that followed the New Objectivity (Neue Sachlichkeit) of the Bauhaus school, as progressive as Fromm’s product, was soon abandoned by its owner.

In 1938, the “Aryanization” of Germany, carried out by the Nazi party, forced Fromm to sell his factory at derisory prices to Baroness Elisabeth von Epenstein – none other than the godmother of Hermann Göring, former marshal of the regime. .

The following year, Julius Fromm, who had previously said that there were many Hitlers in the world and that the proposals of the dictator and the Nazi party were only fleeting, was forced to leave for London, where he would die in 1945, a few days after the Allied victory. about the Germans. The family says that old Fromm’s heart couldn’t take the thrill of knowing he could return to his beloved Germany.

The fight for the name

It was the right of Fromm’s heirs to take back the factory he had built and resume business at the end of the Second World War. The communist government of then East Germany, however, labeled Fromm’s industry as a company “from the evil of capitalism” and confiscated the factory. Fromm’s heirs eventually opened a new business in England, but were forced to buy the rights to their father’s patent.

To this day, Fromms, which in the beginning were sold “only for health reasons” – it was forbidden to write on the packaging that condoms were used to prevent pregnancy –, are one of the leading brands sold in Germany. In the year 2007, a book about the history of Fromm and his factory was written by Götz Aly and Michael Sontheimer.