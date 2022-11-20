A few months after the end of World War II and the suicide of Adolf Hitler, some of his main collaborators sat in the dock, on November 20, 1945, to be tried for war crimes. Nuremberg, November 1945. The city in which Hitler and his accomplices were feted annually at Nazi party conventions is destroyed, like most German urban centers. The Justice Building on Fürther Strasse, however, was barely damaged. There, in room 600 of the Jury Court, the International Military Court met from November 20, 1945 to October 1, 1946.

Already during the war, the Allies had decided to take the Nazi elite to the dock when the conflict ended. Since October 1942, the United Nations War Crimes Commission had collected evidence and documents and compiled a list of crimes.

“When I started, in the year 1942, to work on this subject in the United States, my American colleagues asked me: ‘So, is it all true? Can we prove it?’ And I replied that we could prove it 100%. At Nuremberg I could see later that things were not 100% but 105%. They left it in writing themselves, starting with Hermann Göring”, recalls Robert Kempner, a German-American jurist, who served on the prosecution in Nuremberg.

list of accused

On November 20, 1945, the hearing against major war criminals opened. The list of accused was a “who’s who” of the Hitler regime: Hermann Wilhelm Göring, Rudolf Hess, Joachim von Ribbentrop, Robert Ley, Wilhelm Keitel, Ernst Kaltenbrunner…

Twenty-two prominent defendants, among them three from the narrow group of leaders around Hitler: Martin Bormann, disappeared since the end of the war, Hermann Göring and Rudolf Hess, as well as the military Keitel, Jodl, Raeder and Dönitz, and the ministers Ribbentrop, Frick, Funk and Schacht. The list went on: Alfred Rosenberg, who commanded the occupied eastern region, Hans Frank, governor-general of Poland, Arthur Seyss-Inquardt, Reich commissioner for the occupied Netherlands, Fritz Sauckel, who distributed Nazi slaves, and Albert Speer, who, as former Minister of Ammunition and Weapons, recruited several forced laborers for German industries in the sector.

Opening

“The President of the Court opens the section. Then he gives the floor to the top US prosecutor. His voice sounds like he’s far away. The interpreters murmur behind the glass partition. All eyes are on the accused… Now sitting in the dock are war, pogrom, kidnapping, mass murder and torture. Gigantic and invisible, they are sitting next to the accused people”, described the writer Erich Kästner his impressions. He was one of the few Germans admitted as observers at the trial.

The prosecution summarized its accusations in four points:

Conspiracy against world peace;

Planning, initiating and conducting war;

Crimes and violations of the law of war;

Crimes against humanity.

Washing the hands

After reading the indictment, the defendants were asked whether they considered themselves “guilty” or “innocent”. Hermann Göring tried to give a long statement but was stopped by the judge.

Göring: “Before I answer the court’s question whether I consider myself guilty or innocent…”

Judge: “You must plead guilty or not guilty…”

Göring: “In the spirit of the prosecution, I consider myself innocent.”

The other accused also claimed innocence, within the “spirit of the accusation”. All declared that they had only obeyed orders, had no knowledge of the crimes, and had shifted all responsibility to the dead dictator. None championed the ideology in the name of which millions were attacked, enslaved and murdered.