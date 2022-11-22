On November 22, 1945, the victors of World War II created air corridors to link the western part of Germany with West Berlin. Three years later, they would prove vital to the city. In 1945, no one imagined that, three years later, these connections would ensure West Berlin’s survival during the Soviet blockade of land access. The runners decided the first battle of the Cold War in favor of the Allies.

Imagine the difficulty of supplying a metropolis only by air, with the resistance of the Soviets. And this at the end of the 1940s. The feat, between 1948 and 1949, entered the history of aviation and still serves as an example of human solidarity.

The feat only became possible thanks to a decision by the four winning powers of World War II, in November 1945. The United States, France, Great Britain and the Soviet Union created three 32-kilometer-wide air corridors connecting Berlin and Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg, without giving them a specific role.

In retaliation for the adoption of its own currency in the western sector of Germany, in June 1948, the Soviets closed the land access routes, cutting off supplies to West Berlin, which was an island within East Germany.

There began the air supply operation which lasted 462 days and which reinforced West German willingness to cooperate with the capitalist powers.

Planes from around the world to Germany

From all corners of the world, American planes were mobilized towards Germany. The two million West Berliners needed 13,000 tons of food and fuel a day. The British began to participate in this airlift on the third day. At the beginning of the operation, on June 26, 1948, only 500 tons were transported, which led the Soviets not to understand it as a threat and not to take it very seriously.

At the end of the airlift, in 1949, a total of 280 aircraft were transporting 15,000 tons of products daily. There were planes departing every minute. At certain times, there were as many as five groups of 12 to 15 planes flying over each other in one of the air corridors. The logistics had to work perfectly. The first air traffic controls began there. In the nearly 300,000 flights in the operation, there were relatively few accidents: 126, with 76 dead.

Berlin did not stand still, the city did not bow to the blockade. Industry production was carried by planes, which brought consumer objects from abroad. Two sensational achievements of the airlift to West Berlin were the supply of 1,500 tons of material for the construction of Tegel airport and the shipment of thousands of pine trees for the traditional Christmas trees that December 1949.

Chocolate on parachutes made from scarves

Some pilots created Operation Santa Claus, in which West Germans sent gift boxes to friends and relatives in West Berlin. A very special gesture was initiated by the American pilot Gail Halvorsen, who the children affectionately nicknamed “Rosinenbomber” (raisin bomber). He dropped chocolate bars from miniature scarf parachutes. When his superior became aware of the operation, he decided to expand it.

The entire Air Force and the American population began to collect chocolates and chewing gum in small paper parachutes, thrown to children shortly before landing at the airport. The German Hans-Peter Fahrun remembers the joy he felt when he managed to catch one of the packages, in 1949, while playing with friends on a football field.

Kenneth Slaker, one of the pilots who participated in the operation, confesses that, at certain times, he felt like an angel: “I respected the Germans for having survived the war. At that moment, they were our friends and helping them was the main task of my life.”

Ursula Alker helped open and distribute packages of supplies at Berlin-Gatow airport: “About six planes were disembarking at the same time. There were two runways in use and a third was being built. I will never forget the smell of dried carrots and potatoes.”