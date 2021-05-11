The Director of the Branches Sector in the Department of Social Services in Sharjah, Maryam Al Shamsi, revealed that 1943 senior citizens and people of determination and their families had been vaccinated with the first and second doses of the new Corona virus vaccine (Covid-19) in the cities of the Eastern Region, namely Khor Fakkan, Kalba and Dibba Al-Hisn.

She emphasized that the campaign comes in support of the state’s efforts to limit the spread of the virus, and targets senior citizens, their families and residents with them, in coordination and cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and providing a qualified medical staff of specialists, who travels to homes for vaccination, while taking all precautionary measures.

She stated that 907 of the target group have been vaccinated in Kalba city, 663 in Khorfakkan city, and 373 in Dibba Al-Hisn city, confirming that the requests are still continuing since the beginning of the community campaign launched by the department last January, which aims to reach the groups most in need of the vaccine. 18 teams from the Senior Citizen Services Center in Sharjah, Khor Fakkan, Dibba Al-Hisn, Kalba, Al-Hamriya, Al Dhaid, Al-Madam, Al-Bataih, and Maliha paid home visits to this group, after training them, in cooperation with the primary health care centers in Sharjah, on the approved medical procedures for vaccination

Al Shamsi indicated that the requests are submitted to the department by calling the toll-free number 800700, and the campaign includes visiting homes, examining the case, and measuring its vital signs before giving the vaccine, and then the work crews continue to follow the case around the clock to check on its complete safety.





