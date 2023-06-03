Deutsche Wellei

06/03/2023 – 4:20 am

On June 3, 1943, premiered at the Théatre de la Cité, in Paris, “Les Mouches”, a modern version of the drama by Eurípedes, under the direction of Jean-Paul Sartre. Nazis ban play shortly after opening in occupied France. “Man is condemned to build his own destiny”. It was with this notion of free will – one of the pillars of existentialism – that Jean-Paul Sartre modernized an ancient Greek drama in As Flies (1943). The work takes up the myth of Orestes and has freedom of choice and responsibility in human action as its central theme.

According to Greek mythology, the young Orestes saved his hometown, Argos, from the remorse that covered it, since his mother Clytemnestra and Aegisthus, the current king and stepfather of Orestes, killed his father, King Agamemnon. After the murder, Aegisthus and Clytemnestra took over the government and tyrannized the people.

With the help of the god Jupiter, they spread the word that the city would be punished by the gods, because of the murder of Agamemnon. Due to the remorse of the people, Argos was constantly restless with the presence of flies that attacked the inhabitants. These flies, which became the title of Sartre’s play, are a symbol of the remorse that gnawed at the city’s inhabitants, who were unjustly blamed for the king’s death.

freedom and responsibility

After a long period of absence, Orestes returns to Argos and, faced with a scenario of terror and guilt, decides to atone for the evils of the city and avenge his father’s death by murdering Aegisthus and Clytemnestra. He assumes responsibility for the crime, giving voice to Sartre’s thesis, according to which man is absolutely free and responsible for his actions. This interpretation of Greek tragedy gave rise to endless discussions about man’s complicity with the tyranny that hurts him. “Man is free not to be submissive”, was one of Sartre’s maxims.

Orestes’ revenge is an act of revolt against Jupiter, a god whose power was based on spreading fear. He acts consciously and does not expect salvation. He is a free man. “Freedom is the most absurd and inexorable obligation. Orestes will go his own way, without responsibility or excuse, without help. Alone. Like a hero. Whatever the cost,” explained Sartre.

Sartre’s adaptation of Euripides’ drama was an allegory to Hitler’s occupation of France by Germany. At the time he wrote the play, France was paralyzed by fear of Nazi terror, just like Argos. Submission to the German occupiers meant a promise of salvation. Revolting seemed pointless. Partisans were looked upon as murderers by the French themselves. Each attack by the French Resistance was avenged by the Germans with the execution of Frenchmen chosen at random. For Sartre, however, freedom was priceless.

absolute freedom

Shortly after the premiere at the Théatre de la Cité, in Paris, the play was banned by the German military administration, but after the war it reappeared on stages – including in Germany. The flies, however, revived such terrible memories of the Nazi repression that it even scared part of the public and the critics. It was not the first work in which Sartre defended freedom as absolute. A year earlier, he had published his main philosophical work, Being and Nothingness, in which he defended “atheistic existentialism”, that is, “the total freedom of human beings through self-responsibility, without God, without pity or regret”.

Jean-Paul Sartre (1905-1980) was one of the most influential intellectuals of the 20th century. His production was strongly influenced by the Second World War and the Nazi occupation of France. He was a German prisoner of war and, after his release, joined the French Resistance.

In 1945, he founded and directed the magazine Les Temps Modernes, which exerted enormous influence in intellectual circles. Sympathetic to the French Communist Party (PCF), he flirted in the 1960s with Maoism and the Cuban revolution. He supported the students in May 1968 and joined the Proletarian Left group in the 70s, but kept his loyalty to Israel intact and opposed the so-called Palestinian cause.

Sartre was one of the main exponents of existentialism, having been strongly influenced by three philosophers: Soren Kierkegaard (1813-1855), considered the father of existentialism, Edmund Husserl (1859-1938) and Martin Heidegger (1889-1976). His literary and philosophical work is vast. In addition to The Flies and Being and Nothingness, he wrote, among others, The Nausea (1938), The Wall (1939), Between Four Walls (1944), Existentialism is a Humanism (1946), The Dirty Hands (1948) , The Devil and the Good God (1951), the trilogy The paths of freedom, Critique of dialectical reason (1960), The words (1964) and the unfinished The family idiot (1971).

In 1964, he received — and refused — the Nobel Prize for Literature. Along with her partner, the writer Simone de Beauvoir, she visited Brazil in the 1960s.

