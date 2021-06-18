Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 253 thousand and 77 new tests had been conducted to discover and count cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those who were in contact with them, and to isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1,942 new cases of the virus.

This brings the total number of registered cases to 608 thousand and 70 cases.

The ministry also announced the death of six people from the repercussions of the infection, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1,747.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured, calling on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

It also announced the recovery of 1,918 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus “Covid-19” and their full recovery from symptoms of the disease.

Thus, the total number of cured cases is 587,160.

The Ministry announced the provision of 116,418 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, bringing the total doses it provided until yesterday to 14 million, 298,438 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 144.57 doses per 100 people.

The Ministry of Health provides 111,418 thousand new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

