The “National Ambulance” warned beach and swimming pool visitors not to neglect safety guidelines, revealing that it responded last year to 194 drowning accidents in swimming pools and beaches in the northern emirates.

Yesterday, the National Ambulance launched a water safety initiative with the aim of enhancing community awareness of the most important safety guidelines and ways to prevent drowning that beach and swimming pool goers must follow.

He stated that this comes within the framework of the “Your Safety in Summer” campaign, which was launched last June to raise awareness of how to prevent the summer heat and deal with common injuries during it, pointing out that his initiative seeks to reduce this type of accidents and support community members to spend an enjoyable and safe summer. .

The initiative will include the dissemination of a series of awareness messages across various social media platforms and media to consolidate a culture of safety and security in water for the public.

Chief Executive Officer of National Ambulance Ahmed Al-Hajri said, “Drowning accidents are one of the main causes of death from unintended injuries in the country, and most of these accidents can be avoided if prevention and safety measures are followed,” stressing the importance of continuing to enhance awareness of safety rules for swimming and ways to prevent water. Drowning, “simple steps may contribute to ensuring the safety of everyone in the water and significantly reduce the risk of drowning.”

The “National Ambulance” reviewed the most prominent instructions and preventive measures that the public is advised to follow to ensure safe handling of swimming pools and beaches in the summer, which are: Be careful and follow the safety guidelines for going to beaches or swimming pools, learn to swim and be careful to swim in the presence of others, and check the weather before Going to the sea, swimming in designated areas and not entering the water when the red flag is raised, not swimming except when there is a lifeguard in the area, wearing a life jacket when participating in water activities, parents watching their children and never leaving them alone, and wearing a swimming jacket, And gradually descend into the water using the feet, and refrain from jogging in the vicinity of the swimming pools, and in the event of feeling tired, cold or high temperature while swimming, you must get out of the water and take a rest in a safe and shaded area, and not to resist the pulling current, but to keep calm and swim in parallel To the beach, and not to jump to save the drowning person, because this will endanger both parties, but the lifeguard must be alerted or call 999/997 for rescue and 998 for ambulance, and assistance can be provided Several by using a life ring or a long tool such as a stick to pull them to safety.

In the event of drowning, keep calm and try to float on the surface of the water by lying on the back to keep the head above the water, and leave the body in a relaxed state until help arrives.

It is noteworthy that the “National Ambulance” provides emergency services around the clock in Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah, through qualified ambulance cadres and teams equipped with a modern fleet of ambulances and advanced equipment, according to the highest standards of excellence for the pre-hospital stage. It is available to all residents, citizens and residents, to request the service through the ambulance emergency number 998 and the electronic application NA998.