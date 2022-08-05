The National Ambulance warned beach and swimming pool goers against neglecting safety guidelines, revealing that it responded last year to more than 194 drowning accidents in swimming pools and beaches in the Northern Emirates.

Today, Friday, the National Ambulance launched a water safety initiative with the aim of raising community awareness of the most important safety guidelines and ways to prevent drowning that beach and swimming pool goers must follow.

He stated that this is part of the summer safety campaign that was launched last June to raise awareness of how to prevent the summer heat and deal with common injuries during that period, pointing out that his initiative seeks to reduce this type of accidents and support community members in spending an enjoyable summer. It is safe, and it will include the dissemination of a series of awareness messages across various social media platforms and media to consolidate a culture of safety and security in the water for the public.

Chief Executive Officer of National Ambulance Ahmed Al-Hajri said, “Drowning accidents are one of the main causes of death from unintended injuries in the country, and most of these accidents can be avoided if prevention and safety measures are followed,” stressing “the importance of continuing to raise awareness of safety rules for swimming and prevention methods.” From drowning, simple steps may contribute to ensuring the safety of everyone in the water and significantly reduce the risk of drowning.

The National Ambulance reviewed the most prominent instructions and preventive measures that the public is advised to follow to ensure safe handling of swimming pools and beaches in the summer, which are: Be careful and follow the safety guidelines for going to beaches or swimming pools, learn to swim and be careful to swim in the presence of others, and check the weather before going to sea. Swimming in designated areas and not entering the water when the red flag is raised Do not swim unless there is a lifeguard in the area Wearing a life jacket when participating in water activities Parents supervise their children and never leave them with their swim suit on Gradually descend into the water using Feet, refrain from running in the vicinity of swimming pools, in the event of feeling tired, cold or high temperature while swimming, you must get out of the water and take a rest in a safe and shaded area, not to resist the pulling current, but to keep calm and swim parallel to the shore, not to jump to save the drowned Because this will put both parties at risk, the rescuer must be alerted or call 999/997 for rescue and 998 for ambulance, and help can be provided by using A life ring or a long tool like a wand to pull them to safety.

In the event of drowning, keep calm and try to float on the surface of the water by lying on the back to keep the head above the water and leave the body in a relaxed state until help arrives.

It is noteworthy that the National Ambulance provides its emergency services around the clock in the northern emirates (Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah) through qualified ambulance cadres and teams equipped with a modern fleet of ambulances and advanced equipment, according to the highest standards of excellence for the pre-hospital stage. It is available to all residents, citizens and residents, to request the service through the ambulance emergency number 998 and the electronic application NA998.

