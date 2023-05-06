On May 6, 1937, the Hindenburg exploded at Lakehurst, near New York. The fire of the largest zeppelin in the world caused the death of 35 people. The airship Hindenburg was 245 meters long, 41.5 meters in diameter, flew at 135 km/h, with a flight range of 14 thousand kilometers, and had been built by Zeppelin in Germany. It was, in its time, the largest and most modern airship in the world.

The accident happened late on a rainy afternoon, 77 hours after takeoff from Frankfurt. On board were 61 crew, 36 passengers, two dogs, as well as luggage, cargo and correspondence. The strong wind at Lakehurst had forced Captain Max Pruss to overfly the dock twice. At the same time, he ordered gas and over a ton of water released to lighten the weight.

The zeppelin had already lowered the stairs when, 60 meters from the ground, a fire started in its tail. Half a minute later, the airship’s body fell, in flames, with the ground.

Shocked, Herb Morris, the CBS reporter covering the landing, just mumbled, “Awful, he’s going down. The passengers… I can’t go on. The worst catastrophe in the world”.

Defeat for the Nazi government

Five teams of cameramen and masses of reporters and photographers saved for the world the images of the destruction of the pride of the Germans of the time. The fire consumed the airship in a few seconds, killing 35 people. It was the first accident with the zeppelin, which had already covered 2 million kilometers in the eight years it was being used in commercial transport.

It was a shock to the Nazi government in Germany as well. The Minister of Propaganda, Joseph Goebbels, had ordered the painting of the swastika on the airship and demanded its presence in political activities and popular festivals.

Several commissions of experts tried to discover the cause of the explosion, without reaching concrete results. At the time, there were several versions. It could have been a technical problem, but it could also have been sabotage by the Americans, two weeks after the German bombing of Guernica. Or was it a Jewish plot? From the competition? Or even the farmers whose fields were around the airfield?

Experts point to natural cause

Technicians are almost certain that the cause lies in the laws of physics. The hydrogen gas, which made the balloon float, leaked due to a tragic chain of circumstances and exploded in contact with the air, because of the static electricity accumulated in the atmosphere with the storm. The fire quickly spread through the outer wall of the airship, made of cotton and linen and coated with a thin layer of aluminum.

After the tragedy, the German zeppelin industry began to make contact with the United States to import helium, a non-flammable gas produced in Texas. German negotiators had almost achieved their objective, a ship with thousands of bottles of the gas was on its way to Germany when the Nazis invaded Austria on March 1, 1938.

More interested in war than in aerial pioneering, three years after the Hindenburg accident, Minister Hermann Göring ordered the destruction of the airship hangar in Frankfurt. During World War I, zeppelins had already proved to be useless in conflicts.

