Albert Boronat, Juan Cavestany, Andrés Lima and Juan Mayorga

Dramaturgy

A. Boronat and A. Lima

Address

Andres Lima

Set design and costumes

Beatriz San Juan

Lightning

Pedro Yague

Video creation

Miquel Àngel Raió

musical composition

Jaume Manresa

sound space

Kike Mingo

Interpreters

Antonio Durán “Morris” (Queipo

of Llano, Bishop Antonio Montero, Nicolás Franco), Alba Flores (La Pasionaria, General Rojo, Mika Etchebéhère), Natalia Hernández (Yangüas Messia, Cardenal Gomá, Lady Guerra), María Morales (Manuel Azaña, Largo Caballero, Clara Campoamor), Paco Ochoa (Pau Casals, George Orwell, General Mola), Blanca Portillo (José Antonio Primo de Rivera, Von Richthofen, Rosario La Dinamitera), Guillermo Toledo (General Yagüe, Alfonso XIII, General Miaja), Juan Vinuesa (Francisco Franco, Norman Bethune, Ramiro de Maeztu) and Madrid Youth Choir Place

Valle-Inclán Theater, Madrid

After the production of ‘Shock 1 (El Cóndor y el Puma)’ in 2019 and ‘Shock 2 (The Storm and the War)’ in 2021, which took theoretical footing in the essay ‘The Shock Doctrine’ by Naomi Klein, Juan Mayorga, Juan…









