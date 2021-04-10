The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 237,130 new examinations, as part of its plan to detect and count cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with it and isolate them.

The expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1931 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases registered in the country to 481,937 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of three people from the repercussions of infection with the virus, bringing the number of deaths resulting from the pandemic to 1529 cases.

The Ministry expressed its regret, condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with the health authorities, abide by the instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced that 1,833 new cases had been cured of those infected with the Coronavirus, and that it had fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care.

Thus, the total number of recoveries is 466,804 cases.

The Ministry also announced the provision of 51,471 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine.

This brings the total of the doses it has provided, as of yesterday, to eight million and 975 thousand and 14 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 90.74 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to citizens and residents, in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which helps reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

• «Ministry of Health» announces the provision of 51,471 thousand doses of the «Covid-19» vaccine … and the total is 8,975,014 million.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

