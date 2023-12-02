Ceasefire ended on Friday (Dec 1), after Israel accused the extremist group of shooting into Israeli territory

The Palestinian Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas, said that at least 193 Palestinians have been killed since the end of the truce between Israel and the extremist group in the Gaza Strip and another 650 have been injured. The information is from Reuters.

After a week of ceasefire, the truce in the conflict ended on Friday (Dec 1, 2023). It was initially scheduled to last 4 days, but the period was extended.

In the early hours of Friday (1st.Dec), the Israel Defense Forces accused Hamas of violating the operational pause and said the group fired into Israeli territory.

Just before the ceasefire agreement ended, air raid warning sirens were triggered in Israeli communities. A Al JazeeraQatar’s state news broadcaster, reported heavy shelling in the north and east of the Gaza Strip.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, more than 400 have already been hit. “terrorist targets” in the territory and more than 50 in the city of Khan Yunis since the end of the truce. The last update It was 12 hours ago.

The IDF also disclosed that Israeli Air Forces fighter jets attacked Islamic Jihad’s operational command center inside a mosque and Navy troops attacked military targets used by Hamas Naval Forces.