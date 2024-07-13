New Delhi (Agencies)

India on Tuesday reported 193 deaths due to floods, landslides and other incidents related to heavy rains that have hit the states of Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh in recent days.

Local media reported that floods and landslides caused by continuous rains in the northeastern state of Assam led to the death of 106 people, while Uttar Pradesh recorded 65 deaths, and Himachal Pradesh in northern India recorded 22 deaths, due to rain-related incidents.

Seven people were killed yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths from floods, landslides and storms in the state to 106, the Press Trust of India reported, citing the Assam State Disaster Management Authority. More than 1.2 million people have been affected in 23 districts of the state.

Officials added that the situation in Assam remains dire despite the decline in water levels in various parts of the state. The state meteorological department said in a statement yesterday that moderate rains are likely to fall in most parts of the state.

In Uttar Pradesh, 700 villages were affected by flooding as rivers rose and submerged residential areas. Officials said Himachal Pradesh has been affected since the onset of the monsoon in June, while West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand have also suffered from heavy rains in recent days.