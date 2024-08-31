Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/31/2024 – 5:12

On August 31, 1928, the premiere of The Threepenny Opera by Kurt Weill and Bert Brecht took place in Berlin. Although it was an adaptation of John Gay’s Beggar’s Opera, it was this version that made the work known worldwide. In 1927, the German playwright, lyric poet and storyteller Bertolt Brecht proposed to Kurt Weill that he write the music for the libretto of Die Dreigroschenoper (The Threepenny Opera). Brecht based his work on a translation by Elisabeth Hauptmann of Beggar’s Opera, in which John Gay had written a satirical portrait of the English ruling class in 1728.

Inspired by the genres of operetta and musical comedy, Brecht and the then-unknown Weill told the story of Mackie Messer and his love for Polly, the daughter of his enemy JJ Peachum. Peachum, better known as the King of the Beggars, dressed his gang as disabled people or beggars and sent them out to beg for money. Mackie, on the other hand, took a harder line, exploring robberies and prostitution.

Success until 1933

Neither the libretto nor the music were ready on the eve of the premiere, so everyone was betting on its failure. The title of the play was decided just minutes before the curtain went up. The final text was not ready until 1931. Despite this, it was a resounding success, both in Germany and abroad – until 1933, when the Nazis pulled the play from the stage.

In a short time, numbers such as the Ballad of the Good Life, which Mackie sings in prison, or the Song of Sexual Dependence, by Miss Peachum, became popular. In addition, Brecht managed to move the public, making them reflect.

At the end of the second act, for example, the cast discusses the human condition: “In a world like this, man, in order to survive, has to suppress his humanity and exploit his fellow man.”

Brecht criticized the social disparities of his time: “I want to create a theater with well-defined social functions. The stage must reflect real life. The audience must be confronted with what is happening outside to reflect on how to better manage their lives,” said the author.