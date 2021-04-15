The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 225 thousand and 31 new examinations for different groups of society, using the best and latest medical examination techniques, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with it And isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1928 new cases of the virus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and are subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total number of registered cases to 491 thousand and 423 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of four cases, from the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1545 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced that 1614 people infected with the virus had recovered completely from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care.

Thus, the total number of recoveries is 475 thousand and 12 cases.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

