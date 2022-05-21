On May 21, 1927, American pilot Charles Lindbergh entered aviation history by completing a non-stop crossing of the Atlantic Ocean in France in his Spirit of St. Louis. Charles Lindbergh’s journey between the United States and France took 33 hours, 30 minutes and 30 seconds. Upon landing at Paris airport, the 25-year-old postal pilot was greeted as a hero by 150,000 people.

His pioneering act unleashed hysteria on both sides of the Atlantic. Hunted by the press, idolized in the streets and pampered by representatives of the economy and politics. An overnight star, every step and every word was recorded on the radio and in the newspapers. Neither his marriage to Anne Morrow – the daughter of a diplomat and who later became a writer in the United States – was spared, nor the kidnapping and death of his first child.

Charles Augustus Lindbergh was born on February 4, 1902, in Detroit, the son of a lawyer who had immigrated from Sweden. After completing his studies in Washington, where the family moved in 1907, Lindbergh began a technical course in Madison/Wisconsin. In 1922, he started at aviation school in Lincoln/Nebraska, and a year later, he bought his first plane.

many records

In 1924, he joined the United States Air Force reservist group, rising rapidly through the ranks to promotion as an air colonel, after crossing the Atlantic alone in 1927. Other records were broken by Charles Lindbergh on trips to Mexico, Japan and China.

In 1929, he married Anne Spencer Morrow, the daughter of a millionaire and diplomat. It was a complicated marriage, according to the legendary pilot’s biographer, Scott Berg. Unlike being an exemplary spouse, as the press preached at the time, in reality Lindbergh was selfish and cold.

The saddest chapter of her life involved the kidnapping and death of her first child, aged one and a half years, in March 1932. The case and trial of the alleged murderer were followed by the press around the world. The death sentence, which was based on evidence, is still controversial today. Bruno Richard Hauptmann was executed in April 1935.

Discredit in the White House

The biographer Berg, who for several years collected statements from the family of the aviation pioneer’s widow and five children, discovered that Lindbergh did not hide his admiration for Hitler and played an active role in the ultra-conservative right-wing movement America First, which discredited the US government. Later, he devoted himself to research in the fields of medicine, anthropology, rocket production and environmental protection.

In 1935 and 1938, he traveled to Paris, Berlin and Moscow on a government mission in Washington. In 1939, he joined the US war ministry as an adviser, and two years later, before the House of Representatives Foreign Committee, advised the United States not to enter into conflict with Hitler. Lindbergh resigned when he was criticized by President Roosevelt.

His rehabilitation took place only after the Second World War. In 1954, he was promoted to brigadier general and returned to advising on aviation matters. Charles Lindbergh died on August 27, 1974, on the island of Maui. He had asked to be transported by plane, as he wanted to die in Hawaii. (rw)