In Russia, 19,238 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected per day in 85 regions. The total number of infections during the pandemic increased to 3,813,048, reported on the stopkoronavirus.ru website.

Most infections per day were recorded in Moscow – 2799. Followed by St. Petersburg (2284) and Moscow region (1044). The smallest cases of infection were in Chukotka (2) and in the Nenets Okrug (7).

In 24 hours, 534 patients with COVID-19 have died in the country. During the epidemic, a total of 72,185 patients died. A total of 3,255,462 people recovered, including 26,204 – over the past day.

The anti-record for daily mortality in 2021 was recorded on January 21. Then 612 infected people died.