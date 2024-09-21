Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/21/2024 – 5:12

An explosion at the BASF site near Ludwigshafen on September 21, 1921 turned out to be a catastrophe. It was 7:32 a.m. on September 21, 1921, a Wednesday. In Munich, two muffled sounds were heard. Not very loud, but loud enough to make people wonder where they had come from and what was behind them. The answer only became known hours later.

gigantic crater

About 300 kilometers away, in the city of Ludwigshafen on the banks of the Rhine, a massive explosion had occurred: the site of the catastrophe was the headquarters of the BASF company (short for Badische Anilin- und Soda-Fabrik) in Oppau, a northern suburb of Ludwigshafen. A crater 90 meters wide, 120 meters long and 20 meters deep had opened up at the site of the explosion. 561 people died and 1,952 were injured.

Two explosions were recorded – an initial one of lesser intensity and then a larger one, with catastrophic effects in every sense. The cause: in a deposit of ammonium sulfate with saltpeter, an attempt was made to loosen the mixture with small explosions, so that the compound fertilizer would not solidify and petrify. If this had happened, it would have been impossible to transport the fertilizer.

The test explosions and, later, around 20,000 routine explosions did not raise suspicions that a catastrophe of such magnitude could occur, according to Rolf Haselhorst of the BASF fire department:

“At that time, there was no evidence that such an explosion process – applied incorrectly – could cause serious damage. The level of knowledge was not yet so high. It was a product that had only been manufactured five or six years earlier. However, the problem of petrification in large deposits had been known for a long time and had been solved for years with explosions. Therefore, no one was aware of the effects that explosions could cause. Today, there are applied explosion processes that have been examined and approved by the German safety authorities and are being used successfully.”

If the explosions were heard in Munich, one can only imagine the damage caused in the area of ​​the accident. The BASF plant was left in ruins, as was the suburban district of Oppau. Of the approximately 1,000 houses there, 80 percent were completely destroyed. No building was unaffected. Roofs were ripped off houses within a radius of 25 kilometers.

There was also damage in the neighboring city of Mannheim, on the opposite bank of the Rhine, as well as in Heidelberg, 30 kilometers away. There, so many windows were destroyed that traffic had to be stopped. Even in Frankfurt, 90 kilometers from the site of the explosions, damage was reported.

Rolf Haselhorst explained that as a result, prevention has been fundamentally improved: “There are now specific procedures for both explosions and fires, which allow us to determine precisely what the risks and plausible possibilities are even at the planning stage, before work begins. The safety prerequisites that a company must meet have increased enormously. These range from the location to the examination of the smallest technical details of the company, as well as the aspect of long-term safety. None of this existed back then.”

Repair of damages

It took three years for the damage caused by the disaster to be fully repaired: 457 new houses were built and almost 700 were renovated. Thirty-one architects and 40 construction companies worked on this. The aid provided immediately after the explosions was also impressive: 7,500 homeless people were housed in tents and given what they urgently needed, especially blankets and clothes. They had lost practically everything they owned.

The 1921 accident was not the only explosion to occur on BASF’s premises. In subsequent years, others were recorded, but they did not cause any casualties.